BARLOW (Née Cross)
Joan Of Rothwell.
Passed away peacefully at
Kettering General Hospital on
15th February 2019, aged 77 years.
Beloved wife of David,
loving mum of Sarah and
Lambros (son-in-law) and
devoted nanny of Ben and Lucas.
Funeral service to be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 25th February at 2.00 p.m.
Flowers or if preferred donations for
Rothwell Methodist Church
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
