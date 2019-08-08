|
|
|
GARDEN Peacefully on
Sunday 28th July 2019 surrounded by his loving family, Jim passed away.
Loving husband to Louisa and much loved dad to Sheila, Maureen and Steven, father-in-law to Darren and Claire and a friend to Tommy.
A wonderful grandad
and great-grandad.
Jim's funeral service will be held on Thursday 15th August at 10.00am at
St Ninians Church, Beanfield Avenue, Corby, followed by committal at the Edgar Newman Chapel Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering at 11.00am.
We would like to thank Lakelands Hospice, especially Mandy Gardener who all assisted dad with dignity and respect. Family flowers only by request, donations in memory of Jim will be received at the service for
Lakelands Hospice.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019