A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00
Nene Valley Crematorium
Wellingborough
Jim Cashin

Jim Cashin Notice
CASHIN Peacefully on 28th August, 2019
at Kettering General Hospital,
Jim aged 93 years of Rushden.
Beloved husband of Rita.
Loving dad of Catherine & Peter,
Graham & Jan (son & daughter in law).
Special grandad of
Jodie, Ross, Adam & Lisa &
great grandad to his many
great grandchildren.
Funeral service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Friday
13th September at 11.00 a.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for the
Forget-Me-Not Courtyard Garden
(cheques payable to
KGH Charity Fund) may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden. NN10 0LZ
Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019
