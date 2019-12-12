Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00
Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium
Resources
Notice Condolences

Jim Carson Notice
CARSON On November 27th 2019 at Shire Lodge Nursing Home, Jim, passed away peacefully. Dearest Husband of Bunty, much loved dad of Darren and Linsey, beloved brother to Billy. Devoted grandpa to Lewis and Ryan. Jim's funeral service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 17th December at 10.00 am. Family flowers only by request, donations will be received on the day for Shire Lodge Nursing Home.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby,
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019
