BIRD Peacefully on 2nd October, 2019 at Kettering General Hospital,
Jilly Bird aged 82 years of Rushden. Beloved wife of the late Peter.
Loving mum of Jayne, Mandy
and their families.
Funeral service will take place at
The Asher Suite, A. Abbott & Sons
on Wednesday 16th October
at 10.00 a.m. followed by interment at Rushden Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may
be sent to A. Abbott & Sons Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019
