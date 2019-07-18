Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
15:00
Holmsford Bridge Crematorium
Dreghorn
Jessie Wesley Notice
Wesley Jessie,
Mackie
(née Stobie) Formerly of Kettering , Northants, after a short illness,
died peacefully at home in
Largs, North Ayrshire on 14 July 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Angus,
dear mother of Linda, Ann and Carole,
beloved grandmother of William,
Jenny, Richard and David and
much loved great grandmother
of Isabella, Laith and Ollie.
Funeral service will take place at
Holmsford Bridge Crematorium,
Dreghorn on Wednesday 24 July
at 3.00pm to which all
friends are respectfully invited.
No flowers please, donations if
desired to RNLI, c/o
Robert Rarity Funeral Services
(Tel 01475 670031)
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 18, 2019
