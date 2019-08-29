Home

A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
11:00
St.Peter's Roman Catholic Church
Rushden
Jennifer Allen Notice
ALLEN Jennifer
nee Marks (1948-2019).
Jenny passed away peacefully
on Friday 9th August following
a difficult year.
A fiercely loyal and devoted wife,
mum and nanny,
Jenny died at home with her family by her side. Her gentle, loving and selfless nature will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
The funeral will be held at St.Peter's Roman Catholic Church, Rushden
on Monday 2nd September at 11.00am followed by committal at
Newton Road Cemetery.
Flowers or donations for
Marie Curie Cancer Care may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 29, 2019
