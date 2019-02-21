Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Jeanie McNeill

Jeanie McNeill Notice
McNEILL On February 5th 2019 peacefully at home, Jeanie aged 83 years.
A loving, wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Jeanie's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Tuesday 26th February at 10:30am.
Family flowers only by request.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
