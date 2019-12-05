|
|
|
Hurley Jeanette Elizabeth
(nee Incles) Passed away
peacefully at home on
28th November 2019, aged 80 years.
A loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
The Funeral Service will take place in the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Thursday 19th December 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired are for the
British Lung Foundation.
Any enquiries to H.J. Phillips & Son
on 01536 512144.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019