|
|
|
Bosworth Jeanette
(nee Kerfoot) Peacefully on 18th October 2019
aged 81 years.
Beloved Wife of Clive, dearly loved Mother of Kevin and Caroline. She was a very much loved Nan of her seven Grandchildren and Great Granddaughter.
She will be greatly missed by her family and by her many friends. She is forever in our hearts and memories.
Jeanette's Funeral will be held on Friday 15th November at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, may be given at the Service or cheques made payable to IDDT (InDependent Diabetes Trust) sent
c/o H.J.Phillips & Son Funeral Directors,
34 Rockingham Road, Kettering, Northants NN16 8JS.
Telephone: 01536 512144.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019