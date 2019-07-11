|
Summerley (née Sallabanks)
Jean Passed away at
Kettering General Hospital on
July 2nd, 2019, aged 93 years.
She was an inspiration to many
and will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held at the
Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 23rd July at 12.30pm,
followed by interment in
the crematorium grounds.
Flowers and/or donations to the
Blind Veterans UK
(www.blindveterans.org.uk)
welcomed.
Enquiries please to:
Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 11, 2019