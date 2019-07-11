Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Summerley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Summerley

Notice Condolences

Jean Summerley Notice
Summerley (née Sallabanks)
Jean Passed away at
Kettering General Hospital on
July 2nd, 2019, aged 93 years.
She was an inspiration to many
and will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held at the
Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 23rd July at 12.30pm,
followed by interment in
the crematorium grounds.
Flowers and/or donations to the
Blind Veterans UK
(www.blindveterans.org.uk)
welcomed.
Enquiries please to:

Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.