Toby Hunt Funeral Service (Earls Barton)
The Village Funeral Home, 34 The Square
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN6 0NA
01604 811129
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:30
Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
Jean Saunders Notice
SAUNDERS Jean Passed away peacefully on
8th March 2019, aged 88 years.

Much loved mum of John and Julie, special grandma of Laura and Ella, nana of Ellis and grandmother of Isla.
Now reunited with her beloved husband and best friend Bryan.

The funeral service will take place on Monday 25 th March, 11.30am at
the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium.
Flowers and enquiries to Toby Hunt Funeral Service, 34 The Square, Earls Barton, NN6 0NA Tel: 01604 811129
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019
