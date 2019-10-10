Home

Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Jean Mobbs

Jean Mobbs Notice
Mobbs Passed away on 4th October,
Jean aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Roy and
a dear Mum to Christine and
Paul (son-in-law). Nanny to Emma
and Lucy, Sister to Susan and
Dickie (brother-in-law), she will be sadly missed by all of the family.
Funeral Service to take place at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 25th October at 3pm.
Family flowers only please
but if desired donations for
Dementia UK may be sent c/o

Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019
