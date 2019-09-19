Home

Jean Fowell

Notice Condolences

Jean Fowell Notice
FOWELL née Wilson Peacefully on 6th September 2019
at Kettering General Hospital,
Jean aged 87 years or Rushden.
Beloved wife of Eric and
loving mother of David.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Thursday
26th September at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Save The Children may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019
