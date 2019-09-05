Home

Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
12:00
The Church of St. Mary the Virgin
Woodford
View Map
Jayne Macmillan Notice
MACMILLAN Jayne Passed away peacefully at home,
surrounded by her family on
24th August 2019.
Now reunited with her
loving partner Pete.
Much loved mum of Angela and David,
loving sister and aunt,
dear nan of Jacob, Holly and Jessica.
Sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
The Church of St. Mary the Virgin,
Woodford on
Wednesday 18th September
at 12 noon followed by burial.
All flowers and further enquiries to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019
