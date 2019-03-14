|
NEVILLE On 26th February 2019,
Janet of Rushden.
Beloved wife of Roger.
Much loved mum of
Andrew and Robert,
mother-in-law of Phillipa and Lorna.
Dearest nan of Kyle,
Megan, Demi and Luke.
Loving daughter of Iris
and sister to John.
The Funeral Service will take
place at Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Tuesday
19th March at 11.00a.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
British Heart Foundation
may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019
