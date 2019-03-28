Home

Toby Hunt Funeral Service (Oundle, Peterborough)
48 Barnwell
Peterborough, Northamptonshire PE8 5PS
01832 272269
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
14:00
St. James Church
Thrapston
View Map
Janet McFarling Notice
McFARLING
Janet
(nee Diamond) Died peacefully at home on
March 5th 2019. Much loved
Partner of Mick, Mother of
Anthony, Sister of Carol and
Sally and their families.
The Funeral Service will be held
on Thursday 4th April, 2pm at
St. James Church, Thrapston.
Family flowers only, however donations made payable to Motor Neurone Disease Association may be sent c/o Crowsons Funeral Directors,
48 Barnwell, Nr. Oundle,
Peterborough. PE8 5PS.
01832 272269.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019
