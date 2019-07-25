|
|
|
GARDNER Janet On July 18th 2019 peacefully at Kettering General Hospital,
Janet, aged 64 years, of Brigstock.
Much loved mother of Steven, Garry, Gemma and partner Brian.
Devoted nanny to all her grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed by all
of her family and friends.
Janet's funeral service will be held
at Nene Valley Crematorium
on Friday 2nd August at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations, if desired, are being received for The Centenary Wing K.G.H.
A collection box will be made
available at the service.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
59 Brook Street, Raunds, NN9 6LL.
Tel: 01933 623432.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 25, 2019