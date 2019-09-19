|
Toseland Passed away peacefully on
7th September, Jane aged 70 years.
A dear Sister, Cousin and close friend to many. She will be sadly missed by all.
A service of thanksgiving will take place at the Kettering Parish Church of
St. Peter and St. Paul on
Monday 23 September at 12.30pm
No flowers please but donations for Kettering Cat Welfare or
Cats Protection Wellingborough
may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019