|
|
|
Jeffs Jane
(née Pettit) Of Lyddington,
formerly Corby,
passed away peacefully on
27th July 2019, aged 66 years.
A much loved wife, mother and nanny.
Her funeral service will be held at
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 14th August 2019 at
3.30pm. Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to
St Lukes Hospital, Market Harborough which can be made online via
www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk
or sent directly to
E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY
Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019