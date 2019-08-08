Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Jeffs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Jeffs

Notice Condolences

Jane Jeffs Notice
Jeffs Jane
(née Pettit) Of Lyddington,
formerly Corby,
passed away peacefully on
27th July 2019, aged 66 years.
A much loved wife, mother and nanny.
Her funeral service will be held at
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 14th August 2019 at
3.30pm. Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to
St Lukes Hospital, Market Harborough which can be made online via
www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk
or sent directly to
E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY
Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.