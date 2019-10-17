Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:30
Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium
Kettering
James Steel Notice
Steel James Robert
"Bob" Passed away peacefully on 10th October 2019,
aged 96 years,
at Orchard House Care Home.
Beloved Husband to Vera,
Father to Christine, Father-in-law to Paul, Grandad to Clare and Emma,
Great Grandad to Ryan, Adam, Sophie, Luke and Robert.
The Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday 5th November 2019 at 11.30am in the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering.
Family flowers only,
donations are for Cransley Hospice.
All enquiries to
H.J. Phillips & Son Funeral Directors
on 01536 512144.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2019
