ROSINE Peacefully on 28th July 2019
at home, James aged 80 years
of Rushden.
Beloved husband of Carolyn.
A much loved Dad, Brother
and Grumpy.
The funeral service will take place at The Counties Crematorium, Northampton on Monday 12th August at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Cynthia Spencer may be
sent to A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 1, 2019