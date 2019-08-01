Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:45
The Counties Crematorium
Northampton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Rosine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Rosine

Notice Condolences

James Rosine Notice
ROSINE Peacefully on 28th July 2019
at home, James aged 80 years
of Rushden.
Beloved husband of Carolyn.
A much loved Dad, Brother
and Grumpy.
The funeral service will take place at The Counties Crematorium, Northampton on Monday 12th August at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Cynthia Spencer may be
sent to A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now