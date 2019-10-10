|
|
|
MALPAS James (Jim) On the 5th October 2019
aged 79 years of
Windsor Gardens, Kettering (formerly Crispin St, Rothwell).
Dearest Husband of Jean and a loving Dad, Grandad, Great-Grandad,
Father-in-law and Brother.
Jim's Funeral Service will take place in the Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Monday 21st October 2019 at 1.00pm. Please wear something red and white (Arsenal colours). Family flowers only. The collection box at the Service will be for Cancer Research UK.
Any enquiries, please contact
H.J. Phillips & Son Funeral Directors
on 01536 512144.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019