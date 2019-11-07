|
GREENAN Peacefully on 24th October 2019
at his home in Northampton,
James, aged 59 years.
Much loved dad of
Kirsty, Fay, Abigail and Megan.
Loving grandad of Charlie and Shannon. Dear brother of Dennis,
Annemarie and Gina.
James will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on Thursday
21st November at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
The Stroke Association
or MIND may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019