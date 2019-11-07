Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Resources
More Obituaries for James Greenan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Greenan

Notice Condolences

James Greenan Notice
GREENAN Peacefully on 24th October 2019
at his home in Northampton,
James, aged 59 years.
Much loved dad of
Kirsty, Fay, Abigail and Megan.
Loving grandad of Charlie and Shannon. Dear brother of Dennis,
Annemarie and Gina.
James will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on Thursday
21st November at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
The Stroke Association
or MIND may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -