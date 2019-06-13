Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00
Warren Hill Crematorium
Edgar Newman Chapel
Kettering
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Reid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Reid

Notice Condolences

Jacqueline Reid Notice
Reid On June 8th 2019, peacefully at her home in Corby, Jacqueline Barbara (Jackie) aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of Tommy, much loved mum of Sharon, Carol and Kim and mother - in - law of Michael, Eddie and Andy. Beloved sister, aunty and devoted nannie and nan nan.
She was so loved and will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends. Jacqueline's funeral service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Monday June 17th at 11am.
This is a celebration of Jackie's life, black clothing optional. All flowers and further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.