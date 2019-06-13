|
Reid On June 8th 2019, peacefully at her home in Corby, Jacqueline Barbara (Jackie) aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of Tommy, much loved mum of Sharon, Carol and Kim and mother - in - law of Michael, Eddie and Andy. Beloved sister, aunty and devoted nannie and nan nan.
She was so loved and will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends. Jacqueline's funeral service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Monday June 17th at 11am.
This is a celebration of Jackie's life, black clothing optional. All flowers and further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 13, 2019
