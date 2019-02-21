Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Kettering
115-117 Rushton Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN14 2QB
01536 765661
Jackie Owen

Jackie Owen Notice
Owen On 16th February 2019,
peacefully at her home in Desborough, Jackie aged 66 years.
Loving wife of Philip, loving mum of Claire, Craig, Sheryl, Karen, Ian and the late Martin. Devoted grandma and great grandma to all her grandchildren, much loved sister of Mark, Patrick and Nigel.
Jackie's funeral service will be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 5th March at 3.00pm.
Flowers and all further enquiries
please to Co-operative Funeralcare Desborough, Tel 01536 765662.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
