CLARKE Isobel Passed away suddenly at home
on 2nd October 2019,
aged 81 years 'young'.
Much loved wife of Noel,
loving mum to Paul,
Pauline and Michelle.
Will be so sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at the
Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 15th October 2019
at 10.30 a.m.
All flowers and enquiries please to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019
