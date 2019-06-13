Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00
Our Lady of Walshingham Church
Occupation Road
Corby
View Map
Isabella Egan Notice
Egan On June 7th 2019
peacefully at Glenmoor House, Corby,
Isabella aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ricky, much loved mum of Julie and Ricky, devoted granny to all her grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Isabella's funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Walshingham Church, Occupation Road, Corby, on Wednesday 19th June at 10:00am.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations if desired are being received for Dementia UK.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 13, 2019
