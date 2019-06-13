|
|
|
Egan On June 7th 2019
peacefully at Glenmoor House, Corby,
Isabella aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ricky, much loved mum of Julie and Ricky, devoted granny to all her grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Isabella's funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Walshingham Church, Occupation Road, Corby, on Wednesday 19th June at 10:00am.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations if desired are being received for Dementia UK.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 13, 2019
Read More