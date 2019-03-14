Home

H J Phillips & Son Funeral Directors
34 Rockingham Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN16 8JS
01536 737571
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00
Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium
Kettering
Isabella Barlow

Notice

Isabella Barlow Notice
Barlow Isabella Passed away peacefully on 4th March 2019
aged 79 years.
Loving Wife to Trevor.
Devoted Mother to Walter, Isabella, Kevin, Brian, John and Heather.
Caring Grandmother to all her Grandchildren.
Shall be missed dearly.
The Funeral Service will take place in the Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on Tuesday 26th March 2019
at 11.00am.
No flowers please.
Donations, if desired, with cheques made payable to 'Leicester Hospitals Charity - Kidney Care Appeal'
may be sent c/o H.J. Phillips & Son Funeral Directors,
34 Rockingham Road, Kettering, Northamptonshire, NN16 8JS.
Telephone: 01536 512144
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019
