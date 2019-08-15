|
|
|
ROWLEY Isabell Passed away on
1st August, Izzy, aged 67 years.
Beloved wife of the late, Stuart
and a loving Mum and Gran.
She will be sadly missed
by all of the family.
Funeral Service to take place at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 20th August at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please but if desired, donations for
Cransley Hospice may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 15, 2019