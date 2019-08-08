Home

YORK Peacefully on 27th July 2019 at Kettering General Hospital,
Iris, aged 90 years of Irchester.
Beloved wife of the late Sid.
Iris will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place
at St Katharine's Church, Irchester
on Tuesday 20th August at 1.00pm
followed by committal at Nene
Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for Ronald McDonald
House Charities UK may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019
