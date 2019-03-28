Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
13:00
St. Mary's Church
Knox Road
Wellingborough
Iris Simpson
SIMPSON Peacefully on 22nd March 2019 at home in Wellingborough,
Iris aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of Des,
loving mum of David and John,
much loved nan of Lauren and Jack.
The funeral service will take place at
St. Mary's Church, Knox Road,
Wellingborough on Tuesday 9th April
at 1.00pm followed by a committal
at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough.
Family flowers only, donations for
Macmillan Cancer Care
may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019
