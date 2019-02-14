Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:45
Holy Trinity Church
Rothwell
View Map
Resources
HALL Iris Florence of Rothwell, passed away peacefully at Glenkindie Lodge, Desborough on 8th February 2019, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Norman, loving mum of Margaret and Andrew and a much loved mother-in-law and grandma. Funeral Service at Holy Trinity Church, Rothwell on Friday 22nd February at 12.45pm followed by cremation at Kettering Crematorium (Albert Munn Chapel). Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019
