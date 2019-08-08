|
BURGESS (née Butler)
Iris Passed away suddenly on the
19th July 2019, aged 67 years.
Wife of the late Peter,
loved mum of Charlotte and Hannah,
loving nan of Isaac and Jacob,
daughter of Maude and the late Jack
and a dear sister of
Myra, Jean and Enid.
Will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
All Saints Church, Rushton on
Thursday 15th August at 1.00 p.m.
followed by a committal at
Kettering Crematorium.
Flowers or donations for
Pancreatic Cancer UK
(in memory of Peter)
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019