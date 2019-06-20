|
BITHRAY Irene (former teacher at
Henry Gotch Infant School)
Passed away on 11th June
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late
Leslie and loving Mum to David, Katharine and Debbie.
Mother-in-law to Stuart and Wendy.
A dear Grandma to James and Karl, Ellouise and Candi.
She will be sadly missed by
all of the family.
Funeral Service to take place at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering
Crematorium on Thursday 27th June
at 12noon. Family flowers only
please but if desired donations for either Cats Protection or
The Air Ambulance Service may be sent c/o Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 20, 2019
