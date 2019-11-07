Home

POWERED BY

Services
J R Norris & Son Funeral Directors
59 Edinburgh Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN16 8NZ
01536 483220
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Wilson

Notice Condolences

Ian Wilson Notice
WILSON The funeral of the late
lan (Nobby Snr) Wilson will take place at the Albert Munn Chapel on Monday
18th November at 11.30am. Husband of Sylvia for 63 years, proud Dad of lan Jnr & Debbie, dear father in law to Jayne and Nick, a very special Grandad to Hollie, Joshua & Emma, also a special Great Grandad to
Harriet, Phoebe and Jackson.
He will always be remembered and greatly missed. At peace, at rest.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired will be gratefully received at the service for
St John's Church, Cranford.
All further enquiries to
JR Norris Funeral Service,
59 Edinburgh Road, Kettering
NN16 8NZ
Tel: 01536 483220
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -