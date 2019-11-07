|
|
|
WILSON The funeral of the late
lan (Nobby Snr) Wilson will take place at the Albert Munn Chapel on Monday
18th November at 11.30am. Husband of Sylvia for 63 years, proud Dad of lan Jnr & Debbie, dear father in law to Jayne and Nick, a very special Grandad to Hollie, Joshua & Emma, also a special Great Grandad to
Harriet, Phoebe and Jackson.
He will always be remembered and greatly missed. At peace, at rest.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired will be gratefully received at the service for
St John's Church, Cranford.
All further enquiries to
JR Norris Funeral Service,
59 Edinburgh Road, Kettering
NN16 8NZ
Tel: 01536 483220
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019