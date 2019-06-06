|
|
|
CARTER Ian Peter Carter Aged 60 years of Kettering.
Dearest son of
Bettie and the late Gerald.
Loving brother of Lyndon
and the late Gillian.
Loving dad of Emily and
son-in-law James
and Grandpa Ian of Piper.
Will be sadly missed so much
by all the family.
Funeral service will take place at
Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 19th June at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Cransley Hospice may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Rushden, NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 6, 2019
