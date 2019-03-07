|
ARMSTRONG Passed away peacefully on
14th February, Hilda aged 97 years. Loving Wife to the late Bryan and Mum to Geoffrey and Nigel. She will be sadly missed by all of her family.
The Funeral Service for will take place at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 15th March at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please but donations for Barnardo's may be sent to Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX. Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
