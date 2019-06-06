Home

Hilary Holmes

Hilary Holmes Notice
HOLMES On 30th May 2019 at Bilton Court. Hilary aged 92 years of
Wellingborough. Much loved Wife of the late Clem. She will be greatly
missed by all her family.
The funeral service will be held at Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 17th June at 1.00p.m.
Family flowers only please donations
if desired for Alzheimers
Research UK may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons , Bedford Road, Rushden NN10 0LZ.
Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 6, 2019
