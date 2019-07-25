|
|
|
Savage On 13th July 2019,
peacefully at Northampton General Hospital, Herbert "Bert",
aged 94 years.
Beloved husband of Jean,
much loved father of Alan and Tony, father in law to Anne and Sally, and devoted Grandfather of Melanie, Kevin, Stephanie and Ali and their partners. Great grandfather of Florrie.
He will be greatly missed
by all the family and friends.
Bert's funeral service will be held at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on
Thursday 1st August 2019
at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
The Macular Society and
The British Lung Foundation.
These and all further
enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeral Care,
3b Church Street, Irthlingborough, Northants, NNO 5FT Tel: 01933 428084
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 25, 2019