Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
15:30
Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium
Kettering
Henry Talbot Notice
TALBOT On August 26th 2019, at Leicester
Royal Infirmary, Henry aged
88 years of Desborough.
Beloved husband of the late Florrie
and dad to Gladys, David,
Susan and Mark.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Henry's funeral service will be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren
Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Monday 9th September at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only by request.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Desborough, Tel 01536 765662
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 29, 2019
