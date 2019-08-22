Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
15:00
Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Williams

Notice Condolences

Helen Williams Notice
WILLIAMS Helen Farey Sadly passed away in
Kettering General Hospital
on 17th August, aged 84 years
after being brave and determined
for such a long time.
Beloved Wife to the late Patrick.
Loving Mother to Susan, David and Rachael and Mother-in-law to Terry, Diane and Michael. A wonderful Grandmother to Christopher, Alex, Sam, Katie, Jake and Tom.
She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.
The funeral Service will take place at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium, on
Thursday 29th August at 3pm.
No or minimal black to be worn.
Family flowers only please
but donations for
The Brain Tumour Charity
may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.