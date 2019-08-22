|
|
|
WILLIAMS Helen Farey Sadly passed away in
Kettering General Hospital
on 17th August, aged 84 years
after being brave and determined
for such a long time.
Beloved Wife to the late Patrick.
Loving Mother to Susan, David and Rachael and Mother-in-law to Terry, Diane and Michael. A wonderful Grandmother to Christopher, Alex, Sam, Katie, Jake and Tom.
She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.
The funeral Service will take place at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium, on
Thursday 29th August at 3pm.
No or minimal black to be worn.
Family flowers only please
but donations for
The Brain Tumour Charity
may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 22, 2019