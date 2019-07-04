Home

Services
Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
12:30
Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
Helen Tucker Notice
Tucker Passed away peacefully
on 23rd June,
Helen aged 78 years.
Loving Wife to Christopher.
She will be sadly missed by all
of her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 10th July 2019
at 12.30pm.
Flowers or donations for
Wood Green The Animal Charity
may be sent to
Jack Warwick Independent Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 4, 2019
