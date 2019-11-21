|
BIRD Helen Mary Elizabeth Passed away peacefully on
11th November, aged 80 years.
Loving Mum to Dawn, Karen and Stephen and a dearly loved Gandma to
Kaylee, Lucy and Lauren.
A memorial service in celebration of
Helen's life will take place at
St. Peter's Church, Isham on
Thursday 28th November at 11.00am. Family flowers only please but donations for Leukaemia UK or
St. Peter's Church, Isham may be sent to: Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019