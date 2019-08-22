Home

Chambers & Brighty Funeral Directors (Wellingborough)
5-9 Buckwell End
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire NN8 4LR
01933 222707
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
23:00
St Mary's Church Lt
Harvey Buckby Notice
BUCKBY Harvey Aged 89, of Little Harrowden,
Sadly passed away on
13th August 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Pam,
much loved Dad, Granddad
and Great Granddad.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and many friends.

Funeral service to be held at
St Mary's Church Lt Harrowden
on 5th September at 11:00am,
followed by cremation at the
Nene Valley Crematorium,
Doddington Road, Wellingborough.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired and cheques to Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent to Chambers and Brighty Funeral Directors 5-9 Buckwell End
Wellingborough NN8 4LR
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 22, 2019
