Harry Thomas

Thomas On the 7th of September 2019, peacefully at home surrounded
by his family, Harry aged 73 years.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Harry's funeral service will be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on Thursday 3rd October at 12:30.
If desired, donations are being received by the family for
Marie Curie and Lakelands Hospice.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
1 Darley Dale Road,
Corby, NN17 2DE.
Tel. 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 26, 2019
