Bell Harry Passed away peacefully on
26th July 2019 aged 87 years.
Reunited with his beloved Rita
the love of his life and wife for 65 years.
Together Rita and Harry
raised four sons
Colin, Peter, Keith and the late Graham.
He was loved by his grandchildren
Jemma, Kimberley, Adam, Rhys,
Glenn, Katie and Andrew and
great-grandchildren
Harry, Ava and Finn.
No black to be worn please.
Funeral service to be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 8th of August at 11.00 a.m.
No flowers by request but
donations if desired for
Glenfield Hospital, Leicester
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 1, 2019