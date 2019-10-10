|
|
|
MASON Passed away peacefully on 30th September, Harold aged 94 years.
Veteran of the Royal Navy arctic convoys of World War II.
Dear Husband of Elizabeth and loving Father to Derek.
The funeral service will take place at
St. Mary's Church, Burton Latimer on Thursday 17th October at 11.00am followed by burial in Burton Latimer Cemetery. Family flowers only please but donations for Dementia UK may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering Northants NN15 6NX. Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019