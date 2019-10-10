Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Mason

Notice Condolences

Harold Mason Notice
MASON Passed away peacefully on 30th September, Harold aged 94 years.
Veteran of the Royal Navy arctic convoys of World War II.
Dear Husband of Elizabeth and loving Father to Derek.
The funeral service will take place at
St. Mary's Church, Burton Latimer on Thursday 17th October at 11.00am followed by burial in Burton Latimer Cemetery. Family flowers only please but donations for Dementia UK may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering Northants NN15 6NX. Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.